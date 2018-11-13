SCSD #1 Votes To Move Forward With Girls Softball As A Sanctioned Sport

Players and supporters of the Rock Springs Storm Girls Fastpitch Softball team appeared in front of board members of the Sweetwater County School District #1 during a special workshop this evening in hopes of making Girls Softball a school supported sport in the state of Wyoming.

During the board meeting, members of the Board voted six to one to move forward in the process to make Softball a sanctioned sport in the district.

Currently Wyoming is the only state in the United States that does not have school sanctioned Softball for girls at the High School level.

Title IX, which was put in place back in 1972 to ensure that female athletes have an equal opportunity to participate in sports as boys do. The biggest aspect of Title IX is that states have to offer the same amount of events to boys and girls, but also offer the sports that draw the most interest and participation.

The hope of the team was to get the school district, not only here but around the state, to sanction softball for high school aged girls.

The decision will go in front of the Wyoming High School Activities Association committee at their next meeting.

The meetings took place in front of a packed crowd of supporters at the Sweetwater County School District #1 Central Administration Building located at 3550 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs.