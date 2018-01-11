SCSD#1 Trustees Visit District Schools and Departments

The Strategic Planning Committee met for their second meeting this past week to make recommendations and formulate ideas to design a roadmap to grow SCSD#1 into the future. At this time, the committee will be revising the strategic plan through a process that will ensure stakeholders are working toward common goals, establish agreement around intended outcomes, and assess and adjust the vision and mission of Sweetwater County School District #1. The primary focus of this process is to plan for the future success of our students.

To ensure input from all stakeholders, the Board of Trustees will be meeting with all schools and departments in the district to gather thoughts and ideas to bring back to the committee. These meetings will be held before or after school at all school sites. All stakeholders including students, parents, staff, and community are encouraged to attend. Meetings include: