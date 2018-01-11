SCSD#1 Trustees Visit District Schools and Departments

The Strategic Planning Committee met for their second meeting this past week to make recommendations and formulate ideas to design a roadmap to grow SCSD#1 into the future. At this time, the committee will be revising the strategic plan through a process that will ensure stakeholders are working toward common goals, establish agreement around intended outcomes, and assess and adjust the vision and mission of Sweetwater County School District #1. The primary focus of this process is to plan for the future success of our students.
To ensure input from all stakeholders, the Board of Trustees will be meeting with all schools and departments in the district to gather thoughts and ideas to bring back to the committee. These meetings will be held before or after school at all school sites. All stakeholders including students, parents, staff, and community are encouraged to attend. Meetings include:
- January 3: Black Butte High School 3:15 p.m.
- January 10: Transportation Department 9:30 a.m.
- January 10: Westridge Elementary 3:45 p.m.
- January 15: Rock Springs High School 3:30 p.m.
- January 16: Stagecoach Elementary 3:45 p.m.
- January 17: Farson-Eden School 4:15 p.m.
- January 18: Eastside Elementary 3:30 p.m.
- January 25: Desert School (Wamsutter) 3:30 p.m.
• February 1: Desert View Elementary 3:45 p.m. • February 5: Overland Elementary 3:45 p.m.
• February 6: Sage Elementary 3:45 p.m.
• February 7: Walnut Elementary 3:40 p.m.
• February 13: Pilot Butte Elementary 3:30 p.m.
• February 14: Rock Springs Junior High 3:00 p.m. • February 27: Northpark Elementary 3:45 p.m.
• March 7: CAB and Facilities Staff 3:30 p.m.
No Board action will be taken at the sessions.
Additional public forums with the community and student groups will be held to gather input. To accommodate varied schedules, morning, lunch and evening public forums are scheduled for Monday, March 5 at the Central Administration Building. The morning forum is scheduled for 7:00 am – 8:00 am, the lunch forum will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 pm and the evening from the 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
Stakeholders who are not able to attend the scheduled meetings can also provide input via an upcoming link posted on the district website.
