Search Continues For Man At Flaming Gorge

The search continues today at Flaming Gorge Reservoir for a man who is believed to have drowned after falling into the water while unloading his boat at the Cedar Springs Marina boat ramp.

According to Captain Chris Collett of the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:30 a.m. yesterday the sheriff’s office was alerted to a suspicious vehicle at the boat ramp at Cedar Springs Marina. When deputies responded, they found a truck with a boat trailer backed into the water with the truck running and the boat loose from the trailer.

No one was located in or around the truck or boat. It appears the 59-year-old man may have had problems unloading the boat, and fell into the water. He was presumed drowned, and recovery efforts began.

Responders include: Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, Daggett County Search and Rescue, Uintah County Search and Rescue, Utah Highway Patrol, US Forest Service, and Division of Wildlife Resources. Divers are currently on the scene, and further assistance with the underwater search efforts are in route from the Department of Public Safety, Wasatch County, and Summit County.

Public Information Officer Susie Potter says divers have continued the search today, and the victim’s name has not ben released.

More information will be released as soon as it is available.