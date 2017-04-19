Search Continues For Missing Wamsutter Man At Seminoe Reservoir

On Wednesday afternoon, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell passed along an update from Carbon County Undersheriff Archie Roybal concerning the ongoing search for 25-year-old Michael G. Proberts of Wamsutter, who is feared drowned in Seminoe Reservoir northeast of Rawlins.
“The search for a Twenty-Five (25) year old Wamsutter man continued on Tuesday, April 18 at the Seminoe Reservoir. The search recommenced at approximately 7:00 AM and went until 11:30 AM, when the search was temporarily stalled due to high winds and choppy water. The search then again resumed at 12:30 PM and continued on throughout the day until 8:30 PM Tuesday evening.
“The search team consisted of a combination of 15 law enforcement personnel and search and rescue members and four boats. One boat utilized the ROV unit and another boat utilized the towfish sonar unit.
“Search efforts have continued on Wednesday, April 19th, at approximately 7:00 AM. Currently, the time spent in the search effort is dependent on the wind and the lake conditions at Seminoe Reservoir.”
Lowell said two Sweetwater Dive Team members, Todd Dulaney and Jack Weimer, are participating in the search.
Proberts reportedly went to Seminoe Reservoir for a kayak outing on Saturday morning [April 15] and not return. His vehicle was located at a campground near Seminoe, and his kayak, life vest, a ball cap, and the kayak paddle were found later along the east bank of the reservoir.
