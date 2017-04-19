Search Continues For Missing Wamsutter Man At Seminoe Reservoir

“The search for a Twenty-Five (25) year old Wamsutter man continued on Tuesday, April 18 at the Seminoe Reservoir. The search recommenced at approximately 7:00 AM and went until 11:30 AM, when the search was temporarily stalled due to high winds and choppy water. The search then again resumed at 12:30 PM and continued on throughout the day until 8:30 PM Tuesday evening.

“The search team consisted of a combination of 15 law enforcement personnel and search and rescue members and four boats. One boat utilized the ROV unit and another boat utilized the towfish sonar unit.

“Search efforts have continued on Wednesday, April 19th, at approximately 7:00 AM. Currently, the time spent in the search effort is dependent on the wind and the lake conditions at Seminoe Reservoir.”