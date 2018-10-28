Search For Missing Rock Springs Man Continues Today

Sweetwater County, WY – According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing Rock Springs man is continuing today.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said ground units, fixed-wing aircraft, and a helicopter were deployed Saturday in the Alkali Creek – Corral Creek – Salt Wells Creek area about 35 miles generally south of Rock Springs, but were unable to locate 74 year old Rock Springs resident Terry Meador.

Meador, was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department on October 25th. He is believed to have gone hunting alone. His unoccupied pickup, a blue 2013 Chevrolet, was found badly stuck between Red Creek and BLM Road 4405.

Lowell said ground searchers from the Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater Count Search & Rescue were being deployed this morning to continue the search.