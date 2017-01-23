Search For Missing Fisherman At Flaming Gorge Temporarily Suspended

The search for the missing fisherman believed to have fallen into Flaming Gorge Reservoir on Friday has been temporarily suspended due to inclement weather and underwater equipment complications.

The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office hopes to have additional teams with underwater sonar available in the next couple of days to continue the search, weather permitting.

The search began after Daggett County Sheriffs were alerted to a suspicious vehicle at the boat ramp at Cedar Springs Marina at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday. When deputies responded, they found a truck with a boat trailer backed into the water with the truck running and the boat loose from the trailer.

It appears the 59-year-old man may have had problems unloading the boat, and fell into the water. He was presumed drowned, and recovery efforts began.

The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office says they will not release the victim’s name until their investigation is complete.

More information will be released when it is available.