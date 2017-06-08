Search For Missing Man In Yellowstone National Park

Staff in Yellowstone National Park is currently searching for a missing person in the area of the park’s North Entrance.

Jeff Murphy, 53 of Batavia, Illinois, was last seen on Wednesday, June 7th in the Rescue Creek Trailhead. Murphy intended to hike for the day to Turkey Pen Peak.

The search was initiated today and is being conducted on foot and by air.

Murphy is described as a 53-year-old man, 5’11” tall, about 190 pounds, and wearing glasses. He may be wearing khaki pants, a yellow t-shirt, navy pullover, a green and gray rain jacket, and an army green backpack

If you have information about Murphy, please call (307) 344-2643.

The park will provide more information about this ongoing search when it is available.