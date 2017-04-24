Search for Wamsutter Man Believed Lost in Seminoe Reservoir Suspended

Today, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell passed along Friday’s media release from Carbon County Undersheriff Archie Roybal:

“The search for a Twenty-Five (25) year old Wamsutter man was suspended at approximately 2:30 PM today, Friday, April 21, 2017, after six (6) days of search efforts from members of Tip Top Search and Rescue Sonar Team out of Sublette County, Rawlins Search and Rescue, Encampment and Saratoga Search and Rescue ROV Team, the Sweetwater Dive Team, Wyoming Game and Fish, and Classic Air Medical Helicopter Crew.

“The Tip Top Search and Rescue Sonar team provided the towfish sonar device for four (4) days of the search and the Encampment and Saratoga Search and Rescue ROV team members assisted as well.

“The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will to continue to patrol the east shoreline at Seminoe Reservoir in an effort to recover the body should it surface. Air support will be used in the future when sufficient time has lapsed to warrant its use.

“The Carbon County Sheriff s Office is very much appreciative of the assistance of all search and rescue members, Game and Fish Wardens, Sweetwater Dive Team, Classic Air Medical Helicopter Crew, and Tip Top Search and Rescue Sonar Team.”