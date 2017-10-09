Search Warrant Results In Two Arrests

Two people were arrested over the weekend on drug related charges following the execution of a search warrant.

Patricia Groshelle, 60 of Rock Springs, and Glen Pipkin, 58 of Rock Springs, were arrested for possession of oxycodone and possession and marijuana after Detectives and Patrol Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department allegedly located controlled substances while executing a search warrant at a residence on Clark Street on Saturday.

According to information from the RSPD, the search warrant was obtained after information was developed indicating that illegal substances were possibly being used and distributed at the residence.

Groshelle and Pipkin have both been released on bond.