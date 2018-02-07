Second Annual GRHS Nozzles vs Cuffs Basketball Game This Saturday

The Green River Police Department hopes to continue their winning record in this years Second Annual Green River High School Nozzles vs Cuffs Basketball game.

The Police Department took the win last year defeating the Green River Fire Department.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Green River High School. Admission is $5.00, and there will be raffles available. All proceeds go to the Green River High School Make-A-Wish Fund Drive.