Second Chance To Dance Dachshund Rescue Fundraiser Scheduled For January 20th

A painting fundraiser in Rock Springs will raise money for a local dachshund rescue.

The Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue and Wyoming Paint and Create are hosting a fundraiser allowing you to create your own customizable sign.

The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill located at 1635 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

The paintings can be customized with various shapes, such as paws, representing the “O”.

Tickets are $40 per person, and all proceeds go to Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue.

For more information contact Teresa at 1(970)391-1242 or by email at Sc2ddr@gmail.com.