Second Person Injured By Elk In Accidental Encounter

Penny Allyson Behr, age 53, from Cypress, Texas was attacked by a cow elk in an accidental encounter behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on the morning of Tuesday, June 5.

Ms. Behr was walking between two cabins when she was surprised by an elk bedded along the cabin wall with a calf nearby. She attempted to back away but the elk pursued and struck her with its legs in the head and torso.Ms. Behr was taken by ambulance to Livingston Memorial Hospital.

It’s very common for cow elk to aggressively defend newborn calves and hide them near buildings and cars. Be extra cautious anywhere elk and calves are present: approach blind corners slowly and maintain a safe distance (at least 25 yards).

It’s not known if this was the same elk involved in the incident on June 3.

Rangers hazed the elk away from the cabins and continue to monitor the area. No citation was issued.