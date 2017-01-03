SEDC Focused On County-Wide Economic Development

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, a newly formed organization focusing on county-wide economic development, recently launched a new website.

The SEDC can be found online at www.sweetwateredc.com and on Facebook by searching “Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.”

The SEDC was formed in July and was formerly known as Rock Springs Business and Economic Development Alliance. Rather than focusing only on Rock Springs, the SEDC focuses on the economic development of Sweetwater County as a whole.

The new website reflects the goal of a county-wide effort.

Since the group began in July, they have met with 73 business contacts and responded to five Wyoming Business Council leads.

For more information on how the SEDC can help you and your business, please call them at (307)-362-3771.