“See Something – Say Something” Campaign Launched

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – September 11, 2018) Local law enforcement is teaming up with state agencies for the new “See Something – Say Something” program, which Sheriff Mike Lowell said encourages people statewide to report suspicious activity to its toll-free number or to local law enforcement agencies.

The program will be administered by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.

“Every Wyoming resident can assist by being the eyes and ears of our community. So if you see something, say something,” Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Guy Cameron said.

Lowell said residents can report suspicious activity or behavior to the toll-free number 833-446-4188 or directly to local law enforcement.

Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime. This includes, but is not limited to:

Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package or piece of luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations.

Eliciting information: A person questioning individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.

Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars, unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.

“It is important for residents to be aware of their surroundings and feel empowered to report suspicious activity,” Director Cameron said.

If residents see a suspicious behavior or activity taking place, they should call 833-446-4188 or, in case of emergency, dial 911.

The toll-free number will be answered by on-call personnel in Wyoming and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The information will then be relayed to the appropriate local agency.

“The program’s title says it all,” said Lowell. “If you see something suspicious, we ask that you call it in. We have high hopes for the program, especially in our rural areas and outlying communities.”