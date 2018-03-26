Seether To Play At Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that rock band Seether will perform during Wyoming’s Big Show.

Seether will hit the stage Friday, August 3rd as part of Wyoming’s Big Show. Some of Seether’s top songs include Broken, Fine Again, and Fake It.

Concerts at Wyoming’s Big Show are free with paid fair admission, and seating is festival style. People are encouraged to show up early to select their spot in front of the stage.

Seether’s appearance at the fair is presented by Kelly’s Convenience Stores and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Below is the concert line-up announced by the Sweetwater Events Complex:

Wednesday, August 1: Warrant

Thursday, August 2: Midland

Friday, August 3: Seether

Saturday, August 4: Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin , Sammy_Kershaw and Collin Raye