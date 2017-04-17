Select Roads Open to Automobiles In Yellowstone

Select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Roads to open include:

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

Norris to Madison

Madison to Old Faithful

Madison to West Entrance

Norris to Canyon Village

Be advised there may be delays due to road construction. Construction will occur between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris. Expect up to 30 minute delays.

Additional information and updated road status can be found on the park website at Plan Your Visit and Park Roads.

Each spring, Yellowstone National Park clears snow and ice from approximately 321 miles of road including the Beartooth Highway outside the park’s Northeast Entrance in preparation for the summer season.

Springtime in Yellowstone provides excellent opportunities for smaller crowds and wildlife viewing. Viewing opportunities special to this time of year include bison calves, bears, bull elk antlers in velvet, and the arrival of migratory birds.