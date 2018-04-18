Select Roads Open to Automobiles April 20

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will open for the season. The opening of a five-mile-stretch of road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris may be delayed until it is safe to drive on. Plan accordingly and stay informed.

Open Roads

West Entrance to Madison

Madison to Old Faithful

Madison to Norris

Norris to Canyon Village

Norris to Roaring Mountain

Mammoth Hot Springs to Willow Park

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round)

Open Services

VisitOperating Hours & Seasons for area-specific services.

Delayed Opening

Due to unsafe driving conditions, the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris may remain closed until it is safe to drive on. A road construction area, about five miles between Willow Park and Roaring Mountain, is unpaved, deeply rutted, and muddy. Construction crews are working hard to improve the area.

Plan Your Visit

Until the road construction area opens, plan to travel to Old Faithful and Canyon via the West Entrance.

Stay Informed

Find updated road status on the park website, at Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, Canyon Village, and West Yellowstone visitor centers, and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Each spring, Yellowstone National Park clears snow and ice from approximately 320 miles of park roads as well as the Beartooth Highway outside the park’s Northeast Entrance in preparation for the summer season.

Springtime in Yellowstone means fewer crowds, opportunities for hiking at lower elevations, and skiing or snowshoeing at higher elevations. Wildlife viewing highlights this time of year include bison calving, bears recently emerged from dens, bull elk antlers in velvet, and the arrival of migratory birds.

To celebrate National Park Week, entrance fees will be waived on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

The park is pleased to offer a new, alternative method for purchasing digital annual and seven-day entrance passes online at YourPassNow. In addition to the traditional method of paying fees in-person upon arrival, visitors can use a personal device to purchase entrance passes at no additional cost. Once purchased, passes are emailed and can be used immediately, stored on a personal device, or printed for future use.

Want to learn more about visiting Yellowstone this spring? Go to Yellowstone’s Facebook page Wednesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. MST to chat live with a park ranger.