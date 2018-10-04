Senate Budget Committee Republicans Press CBO On New Health Insurance Model

Washington, D.C. – As part of the Senate Budget Committee’s ongoing oversight of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), Republican members of the Committee sent a letter to the agency encouraging it to release details of its new health insurance simulation model (HISIM) to the public prior to the model’s use next spring. The members also asked CBO to consider re-estimating federal spending and coverage under the Affordable Care Act using the new health care model to determine whether the agency’s estimates would have been closer to the actual, observed amounts since its enactment.

Advertisement

CBO’s current health insurance simulation model was originally developed in the mid-2000s. While CBO has made some minor modifications to the model since its introduction, it has now embarked on a major effort to replace the model entirely to reflect the most current date and information.

In their letter to CBO Director Keith Hall, the senators wrote, “We strongly encourage CBO to release details of its new model to the public prior to its use next spring. This would allow for a more extensive peer-review process before its adoption, which is consistent with your goal of fostering greater transparency of the agency’s models and its work.”

Advertisement

To ensure that it is thoroughly tested and validated, the senators also requested that CBO publish detailed information about the new model’s specifications, including the specific data it relies on, a description of the estimation methods, and a full explanation of key assumptions within the model before it is adopted. In addition to soliciting feedback from the agency’s technical review panel, the senators recommended CBO establish a process for broader external validation of the new model by the public prior to putting it into use next spring.

Read the full letter here.