Senate Confirms Price as Secretary of Health and Human Services

Washington, D.C.- The Senate confirmed Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., to be the next Health and Human Services secretary today. U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., recently praised Price as an excellent choice to head the agency, not only due to his expertise as a legislator, but his experience working as a respected doctor.

“I am pleased to come to the floor in support of a friend, and someone I’m honored to have worked with for many years, Dr. Tom Price,” Enzi said. “Price is an ideal candidate for this role. Not only does he know the health care system as a physician, he knows it as a policymaker who has been a thought leader in health care here in Congress.”

Enzi said that the role of HHS secretary will be a difficult one, but he believes Price is the right choice for the job.

“In the last year, our health insurance markets have teetered into unstable ground, especially in the individual market. Even with absolutely no change in the law, more and more people will lose access to health insurance coverage. We cannot afford to sit and wait for the system to crash,” Enzi said. “The nomination of Tom Price is a great opportunity for our country to benefit from his knowledge, his dedication, his lifetime of service and his commitment to working with us all to improve health care in the United States.”

View some of Enzi’s statements on Price’s confirmation here: