Senator Barrasso Says Nation Needs A New EPA Administrator

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Today, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso (R), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), delivered the remarks at a committee business meeting to consider the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. The remarks came in response to the committee’s Democrats boycotting the business meeting. During the meeting, the committee voted to suspend its rules and move Attorney General Pruitt’s nomination forward.

Here is a transcript of Barrasso remarks:

“We are reconvening our business meeting to consider the nomination of Attorney General Scott Pruitt to be EPA administrator, the committee funding resolution, and the committee rules. Yesterday, the minority members of the committee chose to boycott this business meeting. It is disappointing that they chose that course of action but we will not allow it to obstruct. As I stated yesterday, this committee has conducted an extremely thorough and fair process of reviewing Attorney General Pruitt’s nomination. That includes a hearing of unprecedented length, number of questions, and timely responses from the nominee. It is unprecedented for the minority to delay an EPA administrator for an incoming president to this extent. We had an election last November. The people spoke and now it is time to set up a functioning government. That includes a functioning EPA. To do that, this committee has to do its work.”

