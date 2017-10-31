Senator Enzi To Visit Rock Springs

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi will be in Rock Springs on November 10th at an event recognizing Veterans and Eagle Scouts.

The event is set for 6 p.m. at the Rock Springs Elks Lodge, located at 307 C Street in Rock Springs.

The community is invited to attend the event. Reservations must be made and tickets purchased by November 8th.

Tickets are priced at $50 each. This includes entrance to the event as well as a prime rib dinner and live entertainment featuring the band Free Agents.

Only 150 tickets are available, and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Friends of Scouting and Elk’s Charities.

Donations are also accepted at the Elks Lodge and can be sent to 307 C Street.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 307-362-6241.