Senator Mike Enzi: Time To Repeal BLM’s Venting And Flaring Rule

The following is a press release from Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi (R):

(Washington, D.C.) U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, joined Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, in introducing a resolution of disapproval to overturn the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) final rule on methane venting and flaring from oil and gas operations on federal land and Indian land.

Businesses already have to comply with air quality regulations mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) when operating on public lands. Enzi said that the BLM’s venting and flaring rule creates duplicative regulation that conflicts with EPA requirements.

“The new methane rule from the BLM is unnecessary, duplicative and destructive,” Enzi said. “It is not only hurting this country by disrupting America’s energy production, but it’s hurting those folks whose livelihood is based on this industry. It’s hampering their ability to provide for their families and to support their community. We should be working to help promote energy production on public lands, not stifle production and the jobs that go along with it. That is why I joined this resolution sponsored by Senator Barrasso to overturn this harmful rule.”

If passed, the resolution would not only ensure that the new rule would have no force or effect, but it would prevent the same or similar rule from being reissued. These types of resolutions brought under the Congressional Review Act require a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate to pass, instead of needing the normal 60 to get over procedural hurdles. The House also needs to pass the resolution and the president needs to sign it for it to take effect.