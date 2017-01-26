Senators Seek to Repeal Death Tax

Washington, D.C.— U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined Senator John Thune, R-S.D., to re-introduce legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, better known as the death tax.

Enzi and Barrasso said the bill would permanently abolish the tax on family farms, ranches and small businesses. The senators believe a family’s assets, sometimes built up over generations, should be left in the hands of the family and will be put to better use there in the local community than shipped off to a wasteful Washington.

At its introduction in the Senate, the bill had 24 cosponsors in addition to Enzi and Barrasso. Representative Kristi Noem, R-S.D., introduced the same legislation in the House.

The legislation is supported by the American Farm Bureau Federation, Associated Builders and Contractors, National Association of Manufacturers, National Federation of Independent Business, Americans for Tax Reform, Club for Growth, National Black Chamber of Commerce, International Franchise Association, National Taxpayers Union, Family Business Coalition, the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, and many others.