Seniors Austin Fort, Josh Harshman and Tyree Mayfield Form Outstanding Tight End Trio for Wyoming Cowboys

Laramie, Wyo. (April 6, 2018) — Wyoming natives Austin Fort and Josh Harshman are just a part of the tight end group that makes it such a rare occurrence when you have three talented seniors sharing the same position on a football team and all three play equally significant roles, but that is the luxury the Wyoming Cowboy offense has entering the 2018 season. Seniors Fort, Harshman, and Tyree Mayfield will form one of the most versatile tight end groups in the Mountain West Conference this coming season.

The three seniors all have their individual strengths, but in many ways they are interchangeable. In the 2017 season, Mayfield started eight of 13 games. Harshman started seven and Fort started two despite missing the first five games of his junior season due to injury. In four of those games, the Cowboys featured a lineup with two of the three tights ends as starters. The three combined for 33 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. Harshman caught 12 passes for 136 yards. Mayfield had 11 receptions for 108, and Fort caught 10 balls for 119 yards and scored all three TDs.

Other than Mayfield, who was recruited as a tight end out of Central High School in St. Joseph, Mo., Fort and Harshman came to Wyoming not imagining they would be playing tight end someday. Fort was recruited to UW as a quarterback from Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyo. Harshman was a quarterback and linebacker at Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyo., and originally thought he was going to play linebacker for the Cowboys.

While all three say they compete against each other every day in practice for playing time, they also have found a balance between competing and finding ways for each of them to help their team win.

“We’re good friends, but it is still a competition to play,” said Mayfield. “We’re all good at certain plays. We all know the plays that we’re good at, and we’re trying to critique ourselves on the plays that we’re not the best at. We all try to be a better overall tight end at every single position we line up at so that we can be interchangeable. We all have that mentality and are trying to be more versatile. It feels really good to see how the tight end position and our offense has grown here.”

For fans who may not know the different places that the tight ends line up within Wyoming’s offense, we asked Mayfield to explain the tight ends’ role.

“We either line up on the line of scrimmage, attached to the formation, in the pro position, which is on the wing, or in the backfield as a fullback,” said Mayfield. “I guess we’re giving the coaches some faith in the tight ends since they are moving us around. We all continue to work on our (pass) routes and work on our blocking, so we can all play every position that we may be put in.”

Fort does admit that it is unusual to have three players all share the same position equally, but he says it is working well.

“I think it is unique to have three guys at the same position all in the same class,” said Fort. “The nature of the tight end position is it can work because we have multiple tight ends on the field at times throughout the game.

“You look at other positions like running back or quarterback where one guy is taking the main load of the reps and it may not work as well at those positions, but I think we look at it as a way to push each other to make each other better.

“We’re all competing because we all want to get as much playing time as possible, but we do a good job of balancing competing with one another in a positive way and working as a team. I’d say that is what makes our group so great is our number one priority is making the offense as good as possible.

“I think that also speaks to the team chemistry as a whole, and that starts with Coach Bohl. That’s a culture thing. That’s not just a coincidence.”

Harshman agrees that the friendship the three have built with one another contributes to the success of the shared role.

“Our relationships and roles on the team have continued to grow through the years,” said Harshman. “Last year, it was all three of us sharing time on offense and on special teams. Hopefully, we can carry that forward into this coming season. Of course, each of us would like to be the starter, but each one of us knows we will accept whatever our role is on the team and try to make the team better anyway we can.

“We’re all competitors. That’s why we’re here playing football. But I feel that competition makes us thrive and makes us come together even more. Each one of us is striving to get better, which makes all of us get better overall. It’s a good thing.”

Coaching the tight end group this year is fifth-year Wyoming assistant coach Mike Bath, who also coaches the Cowboy fullbacks. Asked about coaching this unique group of three senior tight ends who have all played significant roles for the Cowboys, Bath said. “Yes, it really is unique. Oddly enough, I was in the same situation where I had three senior tight ends about 10 years ago at Miami (Ohio). While this is the first year I’m coaching the tight ends here, what is neat is I’ve coached these guys on special teams during my time at Wyoming, so they know me and they know how I am as a coach.

“The other neat thing is they have been so open. They ask questions about why we do things certain ways. They are hungry to continue to learn and get better. They’ve accepted the change and really probably more so attacked the change in the sense of trying to grow as players. All three of those guys has a sense of urgency, which is positive, is refreshing and is what you want from seniors. It has been really enjoyable coaching them.”