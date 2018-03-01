Seniors Lift Pokes Past Air Force, 66-54

Laramie, WY – Senior guard Louis Adams single handedly pushed the Cowboys lead to nine points scoring eight-straight with under 10 minutes remaining to lift Wyoming (19-11, 10-7 MW) past Air Force (11-18, 5-12 MW) on Senior Night in the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday evening. For the night, the four Cowboy seniors (pictured above), who were honored for their contributions to the program before the game combined for 39 points.

The Cowboys remain in the heart of contention for a bye in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament, as UW is tied with San Diego State for fifth place in the league.

“I thought our zone (defense) did limit their back cuts,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “ When you’re playing against a Princeton set if there is a must it is you have to take away the point-blank layups from their offense. If they can get layups off their back cuts that fuels every other part of their offense, including them kicking the ball out for open three-point shots. I thought we did a good job on limiting the easy baskets and defending the three-point line, and then more so in the second half we did a great job of rebounding the basketball.”

Wyoming was led in scoring on the night by junior guard Justin James with 18 points. He went 7-of-10 from the field in 30 minutes of play. Adams and fellow senior Hayden Dalton added 12 points apiece. Adams also tied a career-high with eight rebounds. Dalton hit two three pointers and also added eight rebounds. Senior Alan Herndon scored nine points to go along with three blocks. Senior Alexander Aka Gorski poured in six points with two three pointers. Sophomore Cody Kelley led the Pokes with a career-tying six assists and also tied a career-best with four steals to go along with his seven points.

The Pokes close out the regular season on Saturday at Boise State.