September 10th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.