September 11th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70.
