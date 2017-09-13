September 13th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of rain before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.