September 14th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Thursday – Isolated showers between 8 am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 8 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.