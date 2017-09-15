September 15th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Rain likely, mainly before 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Wednesday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.