September 16th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.