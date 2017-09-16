September 16th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Isolated showers before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
