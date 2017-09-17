September 17th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.