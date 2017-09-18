September 18th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.