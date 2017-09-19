September 19th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Scattered showers, mainly before 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.