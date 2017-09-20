September 20th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 55.
