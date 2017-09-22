September 22nd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.