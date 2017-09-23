September 23rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.