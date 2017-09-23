September 23rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65
