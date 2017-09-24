Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 9 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9pm and 3 am, then scattered snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Be the first to comment on "September 24th Rock Springs And Green River Weather"