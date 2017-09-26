September 26th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
