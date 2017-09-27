September 27th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.