September 28th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Today –Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.