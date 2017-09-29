September 29th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Today – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.