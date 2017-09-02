September 2nd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.
Sunday – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Patchy smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 14 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
