September 2nd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.

Sunday – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Patchy smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 14 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.