September 30th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.