September 3rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Labor Day – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 44. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.