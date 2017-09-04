September 4th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Labor Day Monday – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.