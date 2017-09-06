September 6th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday – Patchy smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.