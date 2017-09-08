September 8th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Patchy smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.