Serving Up A Cure Volleyball Game Tonight Between Rock Springs Tigers And Green River Wolves

The Rock Springs Tigers Volleyball team will be taking on their cross county rival the Green River Wolves tonight. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be the annual “Serving Up A Cure” fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research. The Rock Springs Tigers will be wearing Pink and Black Jerseys while the Green River Wolves will be wearing Pink with Grey Jerseys. The Tiger cheerleaders will also be wearing Pink and Black Jerseys.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to tonights game to show their support as well. There will be T-Shirts available for purchase as well as raffle tickets for various baskets.