Seven Area Students Named to UW Senior Honor Society

The University of Wyoming’s senior honor society has selected 47 new members for the 2018-19 academic year. Seven of the students named are area students.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. It provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

Here is a list of area students honored as new UW Mortar Board students and their their majors:

Farson – Kyle Sabourin, political science.

Green River – John Richardson, political science; and Dylan Rust, molecular biology.

Mountain View – Aubrey Newton, elementary education.

Rock Springs – Amari Bertagnolli, political science, history and philosophy; Kaylee Tuttle, secondary education and mathematics; and Jaynie Welsh, microbiology.